‘The area he can improve…’ – Ashley Cole issues defensive advice to Trent

Ashley Cole has offered Trent Alexander-Arnold advice on how he can improve his defensive game at Liverpool, specifically noting the defender’s “foot patterns”.

The Chelsea legend retweeted a clip of Jamie Carragher demonstrating where the No.66 had gone wrong in a particular moment during Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The area he can improve would be his feet patterns-movements which allows him to turn and match his opponents run or dribble, if you can’t move them quick enough it doesn’t matter how fast you are you will get beat. Foot patterns will get you in defensive positions to turn quick https://t.co/Ol62vytG88 — Ashley Cole (@TheRealAC3) April 7, 2021

The right-back was arguably at fault for two of the goals conceded against Zinedine Zidane’s men, in a game that the Reds were fortunate to finish with only a two-goal deficit to mount.

READ MORE: BILD explain why Liverpool won’t sign Leipzig star Konate

While we’re sure the right-back will learn from his mistakes in the Spanish capital, it’s remarkable how yesterday’s defeat has been latched upon with the fervour of the starved, as many have got in line to beat the 22-year-old over the head with his performance.

There’s no question that the Academy graduate’s crossing ability and contributions to forward play are a significant part of what makes him so special, but to dismiss his defensive ability entirely is utterly ludicrous.

With that in mind, we’d have to completely agree with Danny Murphy’s prior thoughts on the matter: Alexander-Arnold has simply become a victim of his own success; sooner rather than later, everyone will be raving about the fullback once more.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox