UEFA Super Cup hero reveals contract talks with Liverpool: “I would like to continue here”

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has revealed that he is in talks with the club in regards to extending his stay in Merseyside, as reported by Marca (via the Echo).

The 34-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, though it would appear that the Reds are somewhat reluctant to see the shotstopper depart.

“It has been a step forward in my career, not only for getting titles but for being in a great team and training daily with the best in the world,” the Spaniard said. “I am happy here. It is true that this second season personally has been quite irregular.”

“The club has made me see that they are happy with me.

“We are in talks, but nothing is clear yet. It will have to be solved between now and the end of the season. The most important thing is to remain happy and enjoy this profession.

“I would like to continue here, but there are quite a few points to clarify and make the best decision for all parties.”

It’s an interesting update considering the rise of Caoimhin Kelleher to the No.2 position, with the Irishman having taken Adrian’s spot as understudy to Alisson Becker since the second meeting with Ajax in the Champions League group stage.

The 22-year-old has unfortunately been on the sidelines since February, though one might imagine that Jurgen Klopp’s opinion on him won’t have changed significantly once the Cork-born keeper returns to the squad.

In terms of Liverpool’s situation, it would be to our advantage to have the former West Ham No.1 stay, as we’re unlikely to find a better or, rather, willing No.3 anywhere else.

