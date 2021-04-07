(Video) ‘Even the likes of Everton….’ – Danny Mills names PL clubs that should move for Wijnaldum in the summer

Danny Mills has suggested that Everton, amongst a host of top six Premier League clubs, may be interested in Gini Wijnaldum, should he depart Liverpool in the summer.

The Dutchman’s potential exit from Anfield come the season end is thought to be increasingly likely, as the Reds are yet to agree a contract extension for the midfielder.

Considering Barcelona’s interest, however, we highly doubt, if given the opportunity, that the No.5 would opt for one of our Premier League rivals over the La Liga giants.

Even should Wijnaldum not get his desired move to the Camp Nou, it’s difficult to picture him remaining in England with another club, with whom he has less of a chance of gaining his reportedly considerable wage demands.

Certainly, we’d be massively surprised, to say the least, if the former Newcastle star ended up playing football for our rivals across Stanley Park – that we can quite safely rule out.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of In20:

