(Video) ‘If they had that x-factor…’ – Pundit explains key miss for Liverpool ahead of pivotal Champions League clash

Former Premier League star Darren Bent has suggested that a lack of fans behind the club lowers Liverpool’s chances of overturning the deficit in their second-leg meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

With spectators not returning to the stands until the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp will have to inspire a comeback without the help of the Anfield faithful.

As a club famous for our European nights, with a roaring horde of Reds unsettling the opposition, the prospect of an empty stadium will certainly seem more appetising for Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Nonetheless, as Bent has pointed out, we’ve come back from worse scorelines before to progress to the next stage of the competition.

It’ll be a huge ask to do so again next week but if we could pull out a huge performance to make up for our lacklustre showing in Madrid, then all bets may very well be off.

🏟 “If #LFC had fans in the stadium, I’d back them up. Even at 3-1 down.” ❌ “We’ve seen them come back from worse but they don’t have the fans.” Darren Bent believes Liverpool not having fans at #Anfield is a huge miss. pic.twitter.com/igqebGKKM5 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 7, 2021

