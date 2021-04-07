(Video) Klopp rushes to break up potential scuffle after Vinicius shoves Trent

Tensions came close to erupting during Liverpool’s encounter with Real Madrid, as Vinicius Jr. slightly shoved Trent Alexander-Arnold after coming back onto the field of play following the ball going out for a throw-in.

Jurgen Klopp was caught pelting down the touchline to intervene just as the Academy graduate turned to vent his frustrations at the forward, with the players quickly going their separate ways.

The Reds went on to secure a vital away goal in their 3-1 defeat to the La Liga giants, handing the club a lifeline ahead of the make-or-break second-leg clash next week.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

How rapid was Klopp there 👀 pic.twitter.com/5cRBIJHvpX — OrigOrigi (@OrigiOrig) April 7, 2021