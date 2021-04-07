(Video) Ludicrous: Bellingham had this goal ruled out v Man. City last night…

Liverpool were poor last night and deserved to lose, but there were some officiating decisions that baffled us – especially the Lucas Vasquez foul on Sadio Mane in the buildup to Real Madrid’s second goal and the way our no.10 got literally nothing in the second-half in and around the box.

But the other English side involved, Manchester City, had a huge slice of fortune, when Jude Bellingham’s perfectly legitimate goal was cancelled for a foul that never happened on Ederson.

Below, you can see the teenager’s reaction to the incident on Twitter, as well as a video of what happened.

Because the ref blew his whistle before Bellingham rolled it into an empty net, VAR couldn’t change the decision.

What is the point in VAR though if it can’t fix a referee howler?!