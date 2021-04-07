(Video) ‘Salah doesn’t help’ – Murphy says Reds desperate for one Liverpool man’s return to protect Trent

Danny Murphy has stated his belief that Mo Salah’s lack of back-tracking for Liverpool cost the Reds in their defeat to Real Madrid, as Trent Alexander-Arnold was left isolated.

The former midfielder suggested that Jordan Henderson would have added some stability to the game, better protecting the young right-back throughout the Champions League clash.

The loss of our captain has certainly been felt, compounding the absence of our talismanic centre-half Virgil van Dijk.

The Englishman offers a great deal on the pitch beyond his leadership skills, which can go under the radar at times, most importantly perhaps, in light of recent critique for Trent, cover to permit the ranging runs of our fullbacks.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of talkSPORT:

😕 “I feel sorry for him. I think #TAA has been a victim of his own success.” ❌ “#LFC play best when Henderson covers #Trent. Salah doesn’t help!” Danny Murphy believes Liverpool are missing their normal midfield three. pic.twitter.com/mi7oBDzEo2 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 7, 2021