(Video) Toni Kroos slicing through Liverpool’s midfield and defence on multiple occasions

This is what we hoped to see Thiago doing from minute one against Real Madrid last night, but sadly, the Spaniard started on the bench and was fighting fires from the minute he arrived to replace the hapless Naby Keita.

Toni Kroos ran the midfield in the Champions League quarterfinal yesterday evening, and the highlight video of his performance, proves it.

Fabinho wasn’t at the races, and Kroos’s slick passing and vision directly led to Real Madrid’s opener.

Gini Wijnaldum came into the game in the second-half, but like his team-mates, was overrun in the first 45…

We’re impressed by Kroos’s performance, but also annoyed he got so much time on the ball.

If we’re going to play a high defensive line, then maybe try pressing Kroos when he’s standing in midfield with his head up!

Toni Kroos vs. Liverpool pic.twitter.com/saM55V5XWD — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) April 6, 2021