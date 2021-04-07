(Video) Trent almost registered jaw-dropping assist v Real Madrid with outside of boot half-volley

Trent Alexander-Arnold was terrific against Arsenal at the weekend, but he didn’t have a good game last night v Real Madrid.

The Spaniards repeatedly hit long-balls over his head and he struggled to deal with the pace and skill of Vinicius Jr – and was directly at fault for the second goal.

Going forward, he’s always a menace, and produced this rasping pass to Diogo Jota in the second-half during a period in which Liverpool were rallying.

You can watch it below, courtesy of BT Sport.

Trent struggled at right-back because he had no pace alongside him in Nat Phillips or Ozan Kabak to get him out of trouble, and the pinpoint over the top passes by Toni Kroos were finding Liverpool players repeatedly out of position.

Next week at Anfield, we hope to see more of Trent at his creative best.