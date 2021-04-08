Big Mbappe and Neymar contract news imminent; LFC amongst clubs waiting for news

PSG Sporting Director Leonardo has hinted that either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe is set to sign a big new contract extension.

Last night, Mbappe put Bayern Munich to the sword in the Champions League quarterfinals, winning 3-2 at the Allianz Arena.

“I think we’ll have some news that will make us all happy soon,” Leonardo told beIN Sport.

“We will soon get to a more concrete situation for Mbappe and Neymar contracts.”

If Neymar puts pen to paper, it could well be that Mbappe will be available for transfer, and vice-versa; if Mbappe extends, Neymar could be heading for the exit door…

Mbappe is a well publicised target, with Duncan Castle telling his Transfer Window Podcast that the striker would like an Anfield switch.

But the finances involved would surely be impossible for us to sort out, unless we sold either Mo Salah or Sadio Mane in the summer – which is not something we especially want to start considering.

Whoever gets Mbappe though, if it is Neymar who stays, will be investing in a pretty much guaranteed success.