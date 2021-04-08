Ibrahima Konate gets giggly when asked about Liverpool transfer news

RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate, who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, was asked about the rumours surrounding his future in a press conference this week.

The young Frenchman has already commented on the reports, joking that he just wanted to be left alone when his phone was “buzzing all over the place” the morning after the news broke in The Athletic.

According to reputable journalist David Ornstein, Liverpool are closing in on the €40 million signing of Konate – with similar stories echo by the likes of L’Equipe and the Standard.

Speaking in a press conference earlier this week, Konate was asked about the rumours and got giggly in his response. “No, no, no, no. I think I cannot answer this question,” he laughed – as reported by the Echo.

“I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know,” he continued, with a wide smirk on his face.

Liverpool, in a desperate state of affairs with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all injured, signed Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window.

But Davies is yet to make his debut for the Reds, while Kabak was signed on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy – not obligation – so their futures at Anfield remain to be seen.

The news of Konate potentially arriving this summer could have an impact – but for Liverpool, it’s good news, as Jurgen Klopp and co. have been crying out for a new top-class defender since the departure of Dejan Lovren.