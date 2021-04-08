LFC have already contacted Vinicius Jr’s agent about a summer transfer

Liverpool sounded out Vinicius Jr’s agent earlier this season regarding the possibility of him switching to Anfield this summer – but were affirmatively rejected by the Brazilian’s entourage.

This is according to a report in Anfield Central today, who claim that Michael Edwards has already spoken to the representatives of many exciting attacking talents to gauge who would and who would not be interested in a Liverpool transfer come the end this season…

Vinicius is a very exciting 20-year-old that Liverpool fans sadly know all too much about, after he put us to the sword on Tuesday night in the Champions League with a brace.

In truth, we’re glad the game ended 3-1, as we now at least have a chance of progression, albeit a very slight one.

Vinicius was the best player on the pitch, and the fact we made an approach for him suggests the type of player we’re looking to bring in this summer.

That’s someone who’s fast, technical and most importantly, has their best years ahead of them…

We’re far more likely to bring in a Vinicius than a Kylian Mbappe, for example.