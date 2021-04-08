Liverpool could bring in potential Netherlands superstar as Wijnaldum replacement – Report

Liverpool are one of the clubs in the running for Ryan Gravenberch, the Ajax wonderkid who is rated at €35m by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim our interest, translated by the Express.

Gravernberch is 18-years-old but already a starter in the Ajax midfield – racking up 25 Eredivisie appearances this season already.

The youngster has played in holding midfield, but he’s best as a Gini Wijnaldum type all-rounder and it’s likely his current Netherlands captain who he’d replace as an option in the Liverpool midfield…

Gini has been great for us over the past five years, but he’s not renewing his contract and will leave on a Bosman in the summer – most likely to Barcelona.

Gravenberch is not yet on Gini’s level, but he is an outrageous talent and someone we’d be very excited about signing.

He wouldn’t walk straight into the side, but learning off the likes of Thiago and Jordan Henderson, he could thrive – especially with Curtis Jones – another huge prospect – coming through the ranks and demanding minutes of his own.