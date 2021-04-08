Liverpool face competition for midfielder Klopp has identified as Wijnaldum replacement – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Netherlands star Teun Koopmeiners, who Jurgen Klopp is said to have identified as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement.

That’s according to Spanish outlet AS, who claim ‘many European clubs’ are also interested, meaning the Reds will face competition for the midfielder.

Koopmeiners, who is the captain of AZ Alkmaar, has an impressive 13 goals in all competitions this season.

The 23-year-old is valued at £16 million by Transfermarkt, who say he can play at centre-half as well as defensive midfield, which will honestly sound like music to Klopp’s ears.

Wijnaldum has just two months left on his Liverpool contract, and as things stand the Netherlands star will depart Anfield at the end of the season.

If a new deal cannot be agreed on, the Reds will be faced with the difficult task of finding a replacement for their No.5.

Koopmeiners looks to be an exciting talent, and certainly one to keep an eye on, but AS aren’t known for their accuracy where Premier League sides are concerned, so take this report with a pinch of salt.