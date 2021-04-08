Liverpool preparing offer for top-class 6’2″ Serie A defender – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij and are preparing an offer for the Netherlands international this summer.

That’s according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), who describe the 6’2″ centre-half as an ‘ideal’ partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Manchester City and PSG are also said to also be interested in de Vrij, who is valued at £49.5 million by Transfermarkt.

Liverpool will still be in need of defensive reinforcements, even when Joe Gomez, van Dijk and Joel Matip make their returns to fitness next season.

Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak have taken on extra responsibility at Anfield since January, in no small part because of the aforementioned defensive injury problems.

Ibrahima Konate has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, with The Athletic claiming a deal is close to completion, but de Vrij would also be a solid target, if the rumour is to be believed.