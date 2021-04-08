Transcript of Florentino Perez and Fabinho’s post-game chat released

Florentino Perez and Fabinho spoke to each other post-game following Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

But we can’t and won’t have any accusations of tapping up – because the president was simply recalling when Fabinho was a Real Madrid player himself – which we’d totally forgotten about!

But the Brazilian played at right-back for Jose Mourinho in 2013, making one sole La Liga appearance before he transferred to AS Monaco and developed into a holding midfielder.

“With us you played as a right-back,” Florentino told the world’s best anchorman, according to MARCA…

“Yes, but to play right-back now… What a player you have in Vinicius!” Fabinho responded.

Fabinho has been exceptional for us, but he didn’t play well at Real Madrid’s training ground.

In fact, the last time we started a midfield trio of Fabinho, Naby Keita and Gini Wijnaldum, we lost 7-2 to Aston Villa – thanks to countless long balls over the top of our high defence.

And the exact same thing happened against Real Madrid. We think Thiago should be an automatic starter, and with captain Jordan Henderson out, we’re not averse to the leadership of James Milner in the XI instead.