(Video) Carragher and Micah Richards Dance-Off in hilarious CBS Sports scenes

We can’t see the CBS Sports Champions League coverage, but it seems they have a pretty good time of it!

Last night in the studio, Micah Richards tried to show Jamie Carragher some of his old dance-moves, and the ex-Liverpool star’s attempt at imitating was hilarious.

He looked like Jerzey Dudek in the Champions League Final!

Richards was then shown a clip of him doing a somersault and backflip – and he reproduced the first-half, if not the second.

Carra and Gary Neville have brilliant, heated, analytical debates – and Monday Night Football is the best football show in English television in our opinion – but this was a different kind of but still very much appreciated entertainment!