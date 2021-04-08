(Video) Carra’s fascinating analysis of Trent is spot on; suggests full-back isn’t to blame for form

Jamie Carragher has been a staunch defender of Trent Alexander-Arnold amid criticism the Liverpool star has come under after being left out of England’s most recent squad.

In a disagreement with Gary Neville, Carra said the idea of not taking Trent to the Euros this summer is “embarrassing” as the Scouser the best right-back option.

Speaking on the negatives of Alexander-Arnold’s game, Carragher critiqued the Liverpool defender’s positional play and 1v1s, but explained Jurgen Klopp asks his players to do things other managers wouldn’t, with high pressing being the premier point.

Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports.