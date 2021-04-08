(Video) Kaide Gordon bags lovely brace and wins penalty following mazy run in U18 battering

Liverpool’s wonderkid January signing Kaide Gordon is off the mark, thanks to two goals against Wolves U18s.

The young Reds won 4-1, with James Balagazi and Max Woltman both impressing, but Gordon was the star.

He opened his account with an effort from inside the box, before winning a spot-kick with a mazy run that he converted.

With Balagazi and Mateusz Musialowski, Liverpool have some genuine talent in the U18s right now, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few of them step up to the U23s – who don’t have currently have any first-team prospects.

Courtesy of LFCTVGO: