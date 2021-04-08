(Video) LFC target Mbappe drops another Champions League masterclass

PSG somehow nicked a 3-2 win against Bayern Munich last night, despite being battered throughout the 90 minutes by the Champions League holders.

Naturally, Kylian Mbappe was the talking point from the Allianz fixture, scoring twice to put the Germans to the sword, just as he did against Barcelona in the Last 16.

Mbappe is proving that right now, he’s maybe the best player on the planet and has already taken the mantle from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Frenchman has long been linked to Liverpool, who ESPN say that he has a soft spot for – but even if he doesn’t renew his contract – our chances of acquiring the superstar are surely very remote.

Enjoy the highlights, below…