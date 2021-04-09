Big injury news as Aston Villa star confirmed absent v Liverpool tomorrow

He was facing a race against time to be fit for tomorrow’s Anfield clash, but it is now certain that Jack Grealish won’t play v Liverpool.

Grealish is Aston Villa’s best player by a very, very long distance, and he put us the sword in the game at Villa Park earlier in the season, in which we infamously succumbed 7-2.

Dean Smith, Villa’s boss, has confirmed the news about the England playmaker in a press-conference.

“Jack had a setback obviously last week. Myself and Jack were probably a little too optimistic trying to get him back,” Smith told Birmingham Live.

“He wanted to be back for the Tottenham game (March 21) and we tried to push him for the Fulham game but he’s had a setback which will probably keep him out for a few more weeks. We need to de-load him.

“The good news is is that it’s not a long-term injury… He’s mostly quite calm and we know he’ll be back before the end of the season. It is what it is.”

Liverpool celebrated when Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane were out of Real Madrid’s starting XI midweek, and it ended up not making much difference to our inability to test them, so we shouldn’t make the same mistake this time.

Villa are a good outfit and still contenders for a top four finish, so it’s vital we pick up three points and make it three Premier League wins on the trot.