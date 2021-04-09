Gary Neville says he’d be below Trent Alexander-Arnold and many others in England right-back pecking order

Gary Neville is a strange one – when considering him as a footballer.

He was a good right-back, playing in a great team for many years – and as a result, racked up more silverware than almost every other player in English football.

But he was never a special performer, just a consistent one who was as valuable for his attitude and his character in the dressing room as his natural ability.

He recognises this, and claimed he’d only be sixth in the England right-back rankings if he were competing today!

I’d be England’s 6th choice Right Back 😂 https://t.co/MFn5FPVNOK — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 9, 2021

The thing is, the game has moved on to such an extent that a right-back needs to be effective in both halves.

Neville could whip in a cross from deep if he was on the touchline, but that was about the extent of his skills once he wandered into midfield.

The likes of Reece James, Trent Alexander and Kyle Walker are lightning quick, can dribble and can do an array of things offensively.

Neville is probably a better positional defender than those names, and definitely a better leader – and in fairness – there’d be still be many managers who’d plump for his type over the skilful players.

But not us!