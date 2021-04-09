Gerrard could join surprise Premier League side, suggests ex-PL striker

Former Aston Villa man Frank McAvennie asserted that Steven Gerrard could join forces with the Villans, suggesting that the Rangers boss would be interested in taking over as manager.

The Englishman led the Scottish outfit to their first Premiership title in a decade, having transformed the Glasgow side’s fortunes over the course of his tenure.

“People don’t understand this, Rangers are a big club and of course Celtic are a massive club,“ the former Villa striker told Football Insider. “But if he wants to go to the Premier League, Aston Villa is a huge club.”

It’s difficult to imagine the ex-Liverpool captain being back in the Premier League and not involved with the Reds in some capacity, though it’s a challenge we’d certainly think him more than capable of meeting.

“I think he’ll want Liverpool which I can’t see for a couple of years because Klopp won’t go but if they don’t start winning he might go sooner than that.”

While we’d be delighted to see Gerrard get a chance to prove himself in the top-flight of English football, we can’t imagine the Villa hierarchy being in any rush to part ways with Dean Smith, with the club sitting safe only five points behind Liverpool.

Either way, we’re sure the 40-year-old still feels he has some unfinished business in Scotland, so it’ll be at least another season before he makes the switch back over to England.

