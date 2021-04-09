‘I could see why he’s being connected with Liverpool’ – Heskey fires warning against Reds signing reported €10m target

Former Liverpool star Emile Heskey has warned his former club against going for Nacho Fernandez in the summer, citing the player’s age.

With injuries in the centre of defence having had a significant impact on the Reds’ title challenge this term, the club is expected to bring in a new centre-half in the summer to reinforce the backline.

“A seasoned pro who reads the game very well. I could see why he’s being connected with Liverpool,” the ex-striker told HITC. “But, when it comes to Liverpool, they probably need to look to the future too – someone who is a bit younger, who you know is going to give you five to ten years of proper service.”

What kind of target are Liverpool ideally looking for?

While we wouldn’t necessarily be shouting our protestations against the signing of the Real Madrid star, Heskey is perfectly correct to highlight the 31-year-old’s age.

Being capable of featuring across the back four, the Spaniard’s versatility is certainly hard to ignore, however, we’d imagine that Jurgen Klopp will have his sights set on a younger defender who can grow in the side.

The likes of Ozan Kabak and Ibrahima Konate would certainly fit the bill quite snugly, and we’d expect one of (if not both) the pair to be wearing Liverpool red next season.

