‘I feel really settled in here’ – Kabak issues rallying call ahead of Villa clash

Ozan Kabak has issued a rallying call to his teammates ahead of Liverpool’s return to Premier League action tomorrow against Dean Smith’s Aston Villa.

The on-loan Schalke star has enjoyed a promising start to life in Merseyside, leading some to suggest that the club already has the ideal solution to its defensive concerns (in light of this season’s injury crisis) present.

“In the Premier League, at this stage we need to win every game,” the defender told liverpoolfc.com. “We don’t have any points to lose and we just need to win every game. This huge club needs to be in the Champions League next year, [like] every year.

“The Real Madrid game is now in the past, we just focus on this game in the Premier League.

“Obviously we need to win every game and we need to go into the Champions League next year.

“Every day I’ve got better, it gets better every game. Obviously my teammates, the manager and all the guys here, they help me a lot.

“I feel really settled in here and I hope I will be able to help the team more and more.”

With the Turkey international growing game-by-game into the famous red shirt, it’s great to hear from the player himself how well he’s settling into the side.

Taking into account his availability on an option-to-buy of £18m this summer – not to mention his Premier League experience gathered in the second-half of the season – Kabak could be a veritable bargain for us come the season end.

While we reportedly have Ibrahima Konate in our sights as our top defensive priority, the club would be well-advised to consider an additional centre-half in the 20-year-old, particularly given the fitness issues continuing to plague Joel Matip’s Anfield career.

