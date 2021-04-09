Jota concern raised as Twitter thread explains how Real Madrid handled Liverpool threat

A remarkable Twitter thread released by @AIUnderPressure has debunked critique surrounding Liverpool’s alleged lack of pressing against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Noting that Jurgen Klopp’s men conducted a similar number of pressing actions in comparison to our first-leg clash with RB Leipzig in the prior round, the thread highlighted Diogo Jota’s work off the ball as being a contributing factor to our press being made redundant.

It’s also worth noting how well Real Madrid executed their plan, as the La Liga giants’ claimed a vital 3-1 win in the first-leg to hand the Reds a mountain to climb next week.

With our Portuguese forward still technically adjusting to life at Anfield and the tactical demands of Klopp’s style of football, it’s entirely possible that the 24-year-old still has some learning to do – particularly given that he was sidelined for a significant part of the season.

Tactical pressing has underlined our successes in recent years, marking a notable evolution from the raw, heavy metal football the German promised in 2015 – it’s return next week will be critical to our chances of making it through to the semi-finals.

Though we’ll face a tough ask to bridge the gap in the scoreline without our fanbase roaring from the stands, we’ve been in more precarious situations before and triumphed, so we won’t lose hope.

You can see the full thread below, courtesy of AIUnderPressure:

