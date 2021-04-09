Klopp hints at changes for Liverpool’s clash with Villa after issuing positive injury update

Jurgen Klopp has suggested in his pre-match presser that some changes could made to the side for the club’s impending meeting with Aston Villa.

The Reds come off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, needing a win against the Villans to keep their hopes of qualifying for the competition alive.

Klopp on team news: "We flew back Wednesday, trained yesterday. No-one is injured but we'll see what we make with the info they (medical staff) give us today. If we have to change something we will see." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 9, 2021

With another meeting with Zinedine Zidane’s men less than a week away, it’s highly likely that some adjustments to the first-team will be made to ensure that some of our key stars get a bit of rest for the pivotal tie.

We wouldn’t be massively surprised, however, if Klopp only went for a few tweaks, given the threat posed by Aston Villa, not to mention the fact that our hopes of qualifying for Europe via the Premier League hang in the balance.

It would be foolish to put all of our chips on the second-leg with such a deficit to climb – particularly without the fans at Anfield to back us – so we’d expect perhaps two or three changes at the most to tie us over.

