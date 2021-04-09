Klopp issues plea for social media companies to take action against online abuse & racism

Jurgen Klopp has called for social media platforms to take stronger action against racists and abusers online.

The German’s comments in his pre-match presser follow news of abuse targetted at Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold – including Rinsola Babajide from the women’s team – following Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Klopp on players being racially abused on social media: "So far it didn't get sorted. People can hide behind whatever account and that's a problem that has to be sorted on this planet as quickly as possible." #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 9, 2021

READ MORE: Gerrard could join surprise Premier League side, suggests ex-PL striker

It’s saddening that we have to actually talk about stricter controls against racists and abusers online in this day and age, but we wholeheartedly echo Klopp’s plea on the matter.

With the technology available, it should be completely feasible to identify those taking advantage of their anonymity on social media to cause harm to others.

If the platforms in question don’t act to integrate stricter controls, it begins to suggest a dismissive attitude to the abuse that occurs online.

The moment such behaviour begins to be punished on a regular basis, the sooner we’ll see it eradicated from the sport and, hopefully, society at large.

Awareness campaigns, ultimately, can only do so much – it’s about time that those at the top take responsibility for what occurs on their platforms.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox