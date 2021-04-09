Liverpool suffer blow in pursuit of 13-goal Serie A star – report

A potential move for Fiorentina man Dusan Vlahovic is on the rocks for Liverpool, as the Serie A club’s president, Rocco Commisso, is reportedly flying back to Italy in a bid to negotiate an extension of the striker’s contract, according to the Express.

The Reds are expected to bring in a new forward in the summer, with Jurgen Klopp having allegedly made the position a transfer priority for the recruitment team.

“Fiorentina have made a habit of plucking the finest talent from Serbia, having also signed Stefan Jovetic, Adem Ljajic and Nikola Milenkovic from Partizan,” Ryan Taylor wrote. “But the feeling is Florence is that Vlahovic could be the biggest talent of them all.”

With Bobby Firmino’s form under the microscope – not to mention Sadio Mane’s having taken a recent downturn – the club is expected to broaden its options in the upcoming window.

The Fiorentina top-scorer is one of several potential targets to have been linked with an Anfield switch, though, should his contract be extended, we may better placed turning our attentions elsewhere.

Ligue 1, where reported target Jonathan David plies his trade, may very well be a suitable site for transfer activity, considering the league’s financial struggles in light the COVID-19 pandemic, with Patson Daka from the Austrian Bundesliga having also courted interest.

As things stand, with Divock Origi likely to be offloaded come the season end, we are in need of another signing of a similar mould to Diogo Jota who could make an instant impact next term.

