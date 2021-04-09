Liverpool target Konate ‘cheaper than expected’ as lower release clause revealed – Christian Falk

Christian Falk has revealed that Ibrahima Konate is actually “cheaper than expected”, with the defender’s release clause being between £28.1m-£29.4m.

It’s a considerable drop from the previously touted figure of over £34.6m, which will no doubt excite the recruitment team.

TRUE ✅ Ibrahima Konaté (21) is cheaper than expected for @LFC. His release clause at @DieRotenBullen is between 32.5 and 34 million Euros pic.twitter.com/lm1lBqxznC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 9, 2021

Considering Ozan Kabak’s minuscule £18m option-to-buy fee, the Reds could quite possibly spend less than £50m on two quality centre-halves, both of whom could file out for the club over the next decade.

An absolute no-brainer for Liverpool?

Operating under a model that prioritises long-term value, often over ready-made stars, it should be an absolute no-brainer as far as the recruitment team is concerned.

With Konate supposedly possessing a higher talent ceiling than his current defensive partner at RB Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano, Jurgen Klopp could very well guarantee the safety of his backline beyond Virgil van Dijk’s eventual departure.

There is the risk of the Frenchman’s injury struggles to consider, however, with Joel Matip standing as the perfect reminder that bundles of talent never makes up for frequent stays on the sidelines.

That being said, if those at the club are confident that it won’t affect the 21-year-old in the long run, we’d be utterly foolish to not take advantage of Bundesliga star’s low release clause.

