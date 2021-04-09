Report claims Barcelona players want €110m ex-star ahead of Wijnaldum – Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona’s players have reportedly voiced their desire for former player Neymar to be brought back to the club ahead of a move for Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness).

The Liverpool No.5 continues to be hounded by speculation as a contract extension is yet to be agreed at Anfield, with a link-up with compatriot Ronald Koeman beyond the summer deemed highly likely.

“Within the squad, they believe the arrival of their former star would be of ‘great help’ in their goal of winning the Champions League,” Naveen Ullal wrote. “Mundo adds the option for Neymar to return to his old club ‘may be real’ and for this reason, his renewal talks with PSG have stalled.”

With one of the Camp Nou’s premier goalscorers in Luis Suarez having left the club last year, the return of former fan favourite Neymar to Spain would certainly provide the Catalan club with an instant injection of stardom to level things out.

Given the financial turmoil taking place in La Liga, however, we’d have to cast some doubt over Barcelona’s capacity to afford the likely astronomical asking price PSG would demand for the Brazilian.

Wijnaldum would certainly be far more attainable, as we close the gap toward the summer window, with an agreement between the 30-year-old and Liverpool still yet to come to fruition.

