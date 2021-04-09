Reported LFC target Kylian Mbappe’s chances of staying at PSG drop to 50/50 – The Telegraph

Liverpool’s hopes of persuading Kylian Mbappe into making a switch to Merseyside may have improved, with the forward’s chances of remaining in the French capital now only 50/50, as reported by The Telegraph.

The club is thought to be preparing for an active run in the transfer market once the season draws to an end, with the World Cup-winner a potential target.

“Kylian Mbappe has thrown his future into doubt by continuing to resist signing a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain,” Jason Burt wrote. “In fact, the chances of the superstar forward now staying at PSG are rated only 50/50 with Mbappe having just 15 months left on his current contract.”

“It has reached a stage where there is genuine concern that Mbappe wants to leave PSG this summer.

“In January, the World Cup winner said he was “thinking very hard” about his future and, it is understood, the uncertainty brought about by the Covid pandemic has meant that continues to be the case.”

When it comes to rumours surrounding one of Kylian Mbappe’s or Erling Haaland’s futures at their respective clubs, (in the context of a potential Anfield switch), we’ve gone beyond the realm of wry shakes of the head and haughty scoffs.

Liverpool are certainly a more than enticing option for either one of the superstar forwards but the fact of the matter remains that our finances simply aren’t geared towards splashing a jaw-dropping sum of money on one of the dynamic duo.

Or rather, in other words, it simply doesn’t fit within our model; certainly not without parting ways first with one of our own prized front three – an eventuality Jurgen Klopp won’t tolerate, unless the player in question was hankering for a move.

