Van Dijk gives emotional interview in which he promises he ‘won’t take anything for granted’ upon return

We’re not going to see Virgil van Dijk in a Liverpool shirt again this season.

That much we’re sadly pretty confident of…

Let’s just hope the Netherlands don’t use him at Euro 2020 if that’s the case, either.

The Dutchman has been crocked since Jordan Pickford wrecked his cruciate ligaments in the Goodison Park Merseyside Derby and his absence has essentially been the catalyst for the various difficulties we’ve faced this season.

The fact you can almost pin down everything that followed as a rolling consequence of that event makes it more frustrating, but it’s crucial we move on, as van Dijk has.

“In this period of being injured, it makes you think about loads of stuff, and appreciate even more what you’ve got,” he told JBL.

“Obviously, it’s not easy, but the most important thing for me is to stay true to myself and work as hard as I can.

“So, if the time comes back and I’ll be back playing again, then I just have to enjoy every bit of it and try to be the best player I can be.

“I won’t take anything for granted. I just work, enjoy, have a smile on my face and try to stay fit.”

Jose Gomez and Joel Matip will hopefully be options next term as well, which will get us back to some normality – along with the hopeful permanent deal for Ibrahima Konate and maybe Ozan Kabak as well.

The Frenchman is likely to sign from Rb Leipzig, good sources have told us, while Kabak is still playing for his future – with Michael Edwards likely to try and get the Turk cheaper than the £18m agreed buyout from Schalke.