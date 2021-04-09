(Video) Jordan Henderson explains why he’s handing over his social media platforms

This is as classy as ever from the captain.

Jordan Henderson’s social media accounts will be run by @CybersmileHQ for the time being, as the Liverpool skipper looks to spread awareness about online bullying, trolling and the absurd abuse many people (and footballers) receive on social media. 

Whenever a player is involved in a poor performance, he is relentlessly targeted on either Twitter or Instagram – with so-called fans actively seeking out the person (not player, person) to abuse them.

It’s become so normalised that racist and homophobic messages are rife – with Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold targeted after our defeat to Real Madrid.

Thierry Henry recently left social media in protest, but Hendo is taking a different route.

We applaud both. Check out his video explanation below:

