Villa confirm Jack Grealish setback to hand Liverpool boost ahead of league clash

Jack Grealish is set to be unavailable for Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Aston Villa, with Villans boss Dean Smith sharing details of the Englishman’s fitness struggles, as reported by Birmingham Live.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since mid-February, following a shin injury suffered prior to the club’s 2-1 defeat to Leicester.

“Jack had a setback obviously last week. Myself and Jack were probably a little too optimistic trying to get him back,” the 50-year-old said. “He wanted to be back for the Tottenham game (March 21) and we tried to push him for the Fulham game but he’s had a setback which will probably keep him out for a few more weeks. We need to de-load him.”

“The good news is is that it’s not a long-term injury… He’s mostly quite calm and we know he’ll be back before the end of the season. It is what it is,” Smith added.

Three points away from the heralded top four spots, we need every advantage we can scrape in what will be a pivotal end-of-season run.

Though there’s no sense in discounting Villa without their talismanic forward, there’s likewise no dismissing the impact of Grealish’s absence on the side.

We’ll still need to be on the top of our game, a fact we’ve no doubt Jurgen Klopp will be keen to reinforce following our 3-1 defeat in the Champions League, potentially placing greater emphasis on our domestic efforts in securing a ticket to the competition next season.

