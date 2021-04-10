‘A lot of teams who would willingly trade places’ – Henderson makes Liverpool envy claim ahead of Villa clash

Jordan Henderson has called for a reaction from a disappointing night in Madrid against the club’s upcoming opponents, Aston Villa, as Liverpool returns to Premier League action, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

Facing a mountain to climb against Zinedine Zidane’s men in the second-leg, Jurgen Klopp must make his most difficult team selection yet, with the side looking to keep alive their hopes of Champions League qualification via the top four spots.

“For us, we know as well as anyone that the season hasn’t gone exactly how we would have wanted it to,” the Reds’ captain wrote in the matchday programme. “It has been difficult, it has been testing and at times it has been disappointing in terms of the standards we have set for ourselves in previous years.”

“What I would say, though, is that there will be a lot of teams who would willingly trade places for us right now,” Henderson added.

As a steadily darkening, bulging cloud of doom and gloom sluggishly rolls over L4, threatening to burst as our season draws to a potentially disappointing end, it’s worth remembering that there is indeed still a great deal to play for.

Reading over the negative comments festering across social media, one might feel that they have travelled back in time to the Roy Hodgson era when relegation seemed a genuine threat.

This is, admittedly, far from what any of us could have possibly imagined for the season following the return of the Premier League title to Merseyside.

With 24 points left to play for and a second-leg Champions League clash lying in wait, however, our outlook on the season could rapidly change.

