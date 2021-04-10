Gary Lineker’s tweet nails it on ridiculous moment in Liverpool game

Gary Lineker hit the nail on the head today with his assessment of the VAR decision in the Liverpool v Aston Villa game.

In the first-half, Roberto Firmino scored, but Diogo Jota was ruled offside in the buildup by the VAR.

When viewing the incident on replays, Liverpool fans collectively yelled in frustration, with Jota’s elbow an inch offside – according to the vague lines drawn on blurry images.

Lineker labelled it ‘ridiculous’ and he’s right. It’s worse than that, though, we’d suggest.

It’s ruining the game. The worst thing about it is not being able to celebrate – which is literally the best thing about football. The best thing about football has been taken away for fans. That wasn’t the original intention of VAR, but it’s the result.

I’m sorry, but VAR gets more ridiculous by the day. How on earth can they say with any confidence that that is offside? Same as last night’s disallowed goal. Ridiculous. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 10, 2021