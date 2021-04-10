‘Klopp knows how good he is’ ‘Sell or swap for Haaland’ – Some Liverpool fans issue verdict on Keita’s Anfield future

In response to John Barnes’ comments on Naby Keita’s Anfield future, a few Liverpool fans gave their opinions on whether the club should keep or sell the midfielder.

A considerable number of supporters appeared to be in favour of the side cutting its losses and parting ways with the Guinean, with one Twitter user urging the Reds to “sell or swap for Haaland”.

The No.8, heralded by some as Steven Gerrard 2.0, has enjoyed a mixed bag of performances throughout the course of his Anfield career, with a first-half substitution in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League inspiring fresh concerns.

“I don’t know what his future holds at Liverpool because I’m not privy to discussions and how they feel about certain a player, but I do think that it’s fair to say that he’s been inconsistent,” Barnes was quoted as saying. “So yes, it hasn’t worked out for him and it’ll be interesting to see what Liverpool decides to do.”

As we approach the season end and the recruitment team gear up for a relatively busy summer, decisions will undoubtedly be made about those filtering in and out of the first-XI – the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi, for instance.

It’s particularly difficult to determine how we approach the Keita conundrum, given how much fanfare he attracted upon his arrival from the Bundesliga and his obvious talents.

Three seasons in, we’ve yet to see the 26-year-old truly fly at the club, which may suggest that time will be called on his Liverpool career; a decision we wouldn’t envy Jurgen Klopp having to make.

