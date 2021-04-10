Liverpool ‘going through all the data’ as first major summer signing close to being wrapped up – Christian Falk

Liverpool are reportedly going over the data for Ibrahima Konate once more, in light of the defender’s struggles with injury, ahead of a potential switch to Anfield.

According to Christian Falk, the move is somewhat close to completion, meaning the Reds could very well have their first signing of the summer wrapped up in the next few weeks.

“He doesn’t have seem to be that expensive after all,” the Bundesliga journalist told BILD (via Sport Witness). “It’s quiet, so they’re really in the final stages of the transfer now; I heard they’re going through, and they’re just going through all the data again as he’s had a few injuries.”

A solid first summer signing? Or do concerns still linger over injuries?

With €40m being a figure often bandied around, the idea that we could snatch the highly-rated Frenchman from RB Leipzig for between €32.5m-€34M seems almost too good to be true.

If Liverpool are having a look at the data again, however, it does suggest some concern (or, at the very least, prudence) on our part in relation to the potential transfer.

Given we’ve been burned before – not to mention with Joel Matip standing as a constant reminder of the frustration inspired by a talented but injury-prone star – we’ve no doubt that the transfer will have been thoroughly vetted before the club commits.

As far as talent goes, we could have on our hands a player that could become a central part of the backline for the next decade; £28.1m-£29.4m then seems a trifling matter.

