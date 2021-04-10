(Photo) ‘Are you not entertained!?’ Trent takes aim at critics with glorious snap after scoring Liverpool matchwinner

Trent Alexander-Arnold will take home all the glory after handing Liverpool their first win at Anfield of the year.

With the Reds level against Dean Smith’s Villans, as the tie drew to a close, the No.66 received a poorly cleared ball on the edge of the 18-yard-box and let fly from range to seal the winner.

Though we’ve no doubt that England will be the last thing on the right-back’s mind at the moment, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Red’s social media post below was a not-so-subtle nod to Gareth Southgate’s ludicrous decision to drop the fullback from the national squad.

A confident Trent is a frightening prospect for the opposition, as Aston Villa found out in extra-time at Anfield.

Though hardly a perfect performance from us, it has importantly shown the players that they are more than capable of motivating themselves to grab a vital result without the fans to spur them on.

With a 3-1 deficit to make up at L4 in four days, as we host Real Madrid in Merseyside for our second-leg encounter, we’ll need every bit of fire, spirit, blood and guts that the lads can muster ahead of the biggest game of the season. Bring it on.

