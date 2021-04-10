(Video) Andy Robertson’s reaction after Trent’s matchwinner sums up how every Liverpool fan feels

With the game level and heading into extra-time, a virtual death knell for Liverpool’s chances of taking all three points at Anfield, Trent Alexander-Arnold fired away an absolute screamer to seal a vital victory at L4.

A clip that has surfaced online caught the Englishman’s fellow fullback, Andy Robertson, pumping out his arms in celebration of the matchwinning effort, an act we’re sure many fans at home will have replicated – perhaps with even less restraint!

Adding three points to the board, Jurgen Klopp’s men are now back in the top four, albeit whilst waiting for our rivals to complete their respective games in hand.

Nonetheless, there’s no mistaking the fact that this is a huge victory for the club in our bid to hold onto Champions League football for the next season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit: