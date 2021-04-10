(Video) Another Alisson blunder costs Liverpool goal v Aston Villa

Poor hands from Alisson Becker has left Liverpool chasing an equaliser against the visiting Aston Villa side, as Ollie Watkins put Dean Smith’s side ahead before the half-time break.
A pass through the middle of the Reds’ central defenders completely wrong-footed Nathaniel Phillips, leaving Ozan Kabak scrambling to restore order in the 18-yard-box to no avail.
Worse yet, it would appear that our No.1’s usually safe hands were anything but, with the Brazilian failing to reach a shot at his near post.
An unfortunate first-half from us after having looked the most likely of the two sides to take first blood… again.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:
Gol de Ollie Watkins vs. #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/B97TNiAK39
— DRIBBLING Fútbol (@DribblingFutbol) April 10, 2021