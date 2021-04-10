(Video) ‘Are you watching Gary Neville!’ Trent screamer leads to brilliant Carra commentary for Liverpool v Aston Villa

Trent Alexander-Arnold would have blown the roof off of Anfield had the supporters been in the stands to witness the fullback’s late potential winner at L4.

With Gareth Southgate in attendance to watch the proceedings, however, we’ve no doubt the No.66 will have been delighted to register his thunderbolt of a goal in extra-time to send a message to the England boss.

Having had an early goal ruled out for Jota’s elbow, (yes, really), and the tie heading into the dying stages at 1-1, it looked to be another frustrating result at home for Jurgen Klopp’s men before the Academy graduate struck his effort.

Drop Trent from the national side at your peril, Gareth.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

I could watch this on repeat all day… What a goal Trent @ChantLFC pic.twitter.com/RHpCQeU1x0 — FIRMINO AFICIONADO (@Bobbyspiffing) April 10, 2021