(Video) James Milner rightly gives referees a verbal bashing for nonsense decision

This slightly cheered us up, we must admit.

James Milner, captain for Liverpool today, went and gave the officials a rollicking at half-time.

Roberto Firmino bagged a nice goal to equalise at the end of the first-half, but it was needlessly ruled out by VAR for offside, with Diogo Jota’s elbow ahead of defender’s knee.

Level used to be a thing, but it isn’t anymore.

You can see what Milner thought of the incident in the video below.

