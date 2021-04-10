(Video) James Milner rightly gives referees a verbal bashing for nonsense decision

This slightly cheered us up, we must admit.

James Milner, captain for Liverpool today, went and gave the officials a rollicking at half-time.

Roberto Firmino bagged a nice goal to equalise at the end of the first-half, but it was needlessly ruled out by VAR for offside, with Diogo Jota’s elbow ahead of defender’s knee.

Level used to be a thing, but it isn’t anymore.

You can see what Milner thought of the incident in the video below.

James Milner having a word with the ref over Liverpool's disallowed goal for offside 🗣 pic.twitter.com/czkc7H6VKS — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 10, 2021