(Video) James Milner rightly gives referees a verbal bashing for nonsense decision

This slightly cheered us up, we must admit.
James Milner, captain for Liverpool today, went and gave the officials a rollicking at half-time.
Roberto Firmino bagged a nice goal to equalise at the end of the first-half, but it was needlessly ruled out by VAR for offside, with Diogo Jota’s elbow ahead of defender’s knee.
Level used to be a thing, but it isn’t anymore.
You can see what Milner thought of the incident in the video below.
James Milner having a word with the ref over Liverpool's disallowed goal for offside 🗣 pic.twitter.com/czkc7H6VKS
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 10, 2021