What is the point?

This is a legitimate goal. You can’t score with your elbow. But VAR disagreed.

Liverpool conceded via an Alisson stinker, but did well to get an immediate equaliser just minutes afterwards.

But VAR decided to rule it out based on Diogo Jota’s elbow being offside.

How many times has this happened to us this season?

Loads. Loads and loads and loads.

Watch the incident below. The French commentator is laughing about it. That’s how farcical it is.

Courtesy of RMC Sports: