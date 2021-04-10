(Video) Klopp explains why Liverpool are struggling for home form

Jurgen Klopp has lamented the loss of the Anfield faithful when discussing Liverpool’s dire home form in his pre-match presser.

The Reds are set for a return to Premier League action this afternoon against Dean Smith’s Aston Villa, with the club eyeing a top four spot, and with it, guaranteed Champions League football for the next season.

With only three points separating us and a high-flying West Ham side, it’s an eventuality that still remains possible.

Considering our recent result in Europe, Klopp won’t want to squander our chances of qualifying via the Premier League by making too many changes ahead of our later meeting with Real Madrid.

In short, we need a win, and fortunately, the players are more than capable of turning things around, as we’ll hope to see this afternoon.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"Long time nobody could really explain why we were so strong at home, at least results-wise. Now, this is not easy to explain… We miss our supporters." Jurgen Klopp addresses #LFC's poor home form 🧐 pic.twitter.com/l1d29h5Ak4 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 10, 2021