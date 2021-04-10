(Video) Klopp responds to concerns over Sadio Mane’s form: ‘We work on it’

Jurgen Klopp was keen to underline his backing of Sadio Mane in his pre-match presser, responding to concerns over the forward’s form for the club of late.

The Senegalese has struggled to deliver the same high level of performances that Liverpool fans have grown accustomed to over the last five seasons.

That being said, it’s worth considering how poor officiating decisions (that seem, at times, targeted against the No.10) have impacted upon the 28-year-old’s performances for the Reds, as Liverpool staff have earlier speculated.

In an ideal season, we’d be safely within the top four and still challenging for the title, which would at least allow Klopp the possibility of resting the former Southampton man on occasion, instead of forcing him to work his way through a bad patch of form.

For the long-term, however, we’ve no doubt that Mane will find a way out of his current funk, at which point our opposition should be seriously concerned.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"I'm not concerned but I see it as well, that's clear. We work on it, that's the only answer I can give." Jurgen Klopp backs Sadio Mane following concerns raised over the forward's form 🇸🇳🤝 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Mxc2pKvxKp — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 10, 2021

