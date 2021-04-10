(Video) Latest stupid offside breaks Jurgen Klopp: LFC boss flabbergasted on touchline

Jurgen Klopp felt the same way about the ridiculous situation that saw Liverpool’s goal disallowed today as we did.

It’s a waste of time. It’s a legitimate goal, no? Nobody is offside, are they? Diogo Jota’s elbow might be, but who really cares? Can we even be certain? Who cares about these little lines? Is this what football is?

Of course it isn’t. Football is fun. It’s about a release. It’s about those moments of unequivocal joy…

They don’t exist anymore. I don’t care if he’s onside, or if he’s offside. I care about enjoying football. I don’t enjoy football anymore. VAR and these rules have ended it. It’s too much. Why did they do it?

Can they change it?

Will they change it?!

Pictures courtesy of Disney: