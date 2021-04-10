Video) Mo Salah is head in the sky after uncharactetistic miss v Aston Villa

Mo Salah missed a golden opportunity to put Liverpool ahead in the opening stages of their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.

The Egyptian capitalised on a huge error from Tyrone Mings, with the defender failing to cut out the ball and handing the forward a one-on-one with Emiliano Martinez, before Mo sent his effort wide of the left post.

Jurgen Klopp’s men trail the top four spots by three points, needing a win today against the Villans to help keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive.

It’s been a more urgent start for the side than we’ve recently been treated to at Anfield, with Bobby Firmino also catching sight of goal, though we’re hoping for an early effort to put our nerves at ease.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

😯😯 Tyrone Mings will be a very relieved man! 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #LIVAVL here: https://t.co/rz7bMfDUIQ

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/J493f8OvTT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2021