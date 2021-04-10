(Video) ‘Oooooooooo’ Firmino’s amazing touch leaves Carragher doing the Neville scoregasm

(Video) ‘Oooooooooo’ Firmino’s amazing touch leaves Carragher doing the Neville scoregasm

Every now and again, Roberto Firmino does something that other footballers simply cannot!

Yes, he’s having a poor season, but his natural skill and technique is still there. It always will be.

Today against Aston Villa, Bobby killed a ball that fell from the sky with such ease it left Jamie Carragher almost imitating the famous Gary Neville scoregasm!

Neville’s commentary was about Fernando Torres v Barcelona all those years ago, and we’re just sad this reaction wasn’t about a goal of Liverpool’s own.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports:

