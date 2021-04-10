(Video) ‘Oooooooooo’ Firmino’s amazing touch leaves Carragher doing the Neville scoregasm

Every now and again, Roberto Firmino does something that other footballers simply cannot!

Yes, he’s having a poor season, but his natural skill and technique is still there. It always will be.

Today against Aston Villa, Bobby killed a ball that fell from the sky with such ease it left Jamie Carragher almost imitating the famous Gary Neville scoregasm!

Neville’s commentary was about Fernando Torres v Barcelona all those years ago, and we’re just sad this reaction wasn’t about a goal of Liverpool’s own.

